Justin Bieber’s Dad Faces Backlash Over Anti-Pride Post After Telling LGBTQ Community to ‘Thank a Straight Person’ for Their ‘Existence’

Justin Bieber‘s dad is facing backlash after he posted an offensive anti-LGBTQ message on Instagram, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jeremy Bieber used a graphic image to take a cheap shot at the LGBTQIA+ community — and relay his thoughts about Pride month.

Jeremy said he felt the community should “thank a straight person” for their “existence.”

Jeremy took to his Instagram stories to let his 2 million followers know where he stood on June being recognized as pride month. The story featured a black screen with a rainbow flag emoji, a symbolic representation of the community.

In white text over the flag’s image read the line, “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.” He also included two peace sign emojis.

@jeremybieber/Instagram

The Instagram story followed a tweet from Jeremy the day before, which read, “We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

Ironically, The Baby singer’s own family glorified the non-traditional values.

Given his son’s celebrity status, outraged fans flocked to Jeremy’s latest post to condemn his offensive message.

One fan reminded Jeremy where his platform came from and told the father: “dont forget do thank Justin Bieber this month for your paid bills.”

“No one is going to thank a straight person for the existence of the lgbtq+ community. We’ve always existed, y’all just never knew. Stop spreading dumb s—. You’re a father of one of the biggest pop stars. Act like one,” read another scathing reply.

Commenters slammed Jeremy as a “deadbeat dad” and “absent father” while they accused him of being a hypocrite.

“You are not in a position to judge ANYONE…so…..HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!” wrote one Instagram user, who added a string of rainbow emojis to the comment. Others joined and simply left Pride flag emojis to get their message across.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment.