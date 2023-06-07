Head of London’s police force apologises to LGBT+ community

Published by

Reuters UK

LONDON (Reuters) – The head of London’s Metropolitan Police apologised to the city’s LGBT+ community on Wednesday for the failings of the past, responding to calls from an activist group to draw a line under what they called “homophobic victimisation.” Commissioner Mark Rowley, the country’s most senior police officer, made the apology in a letter addressed to gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell and published by Tatchell’s foundation. “I am sorry to all of the communities we have let down for the failings of the past and look forward to building a new Met for London, one all Londoners can be …

Read More