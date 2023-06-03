Reviewer watches ‘Spider-man: Across the Spiderverse’ at The LIght Cinema in Wisbech and says it’s even better than the first film

Published by

Fenland Citizen

FILM REVIEW: SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE (PG), SEEN AT THE LIGHT CINEMA, WISBECH VOICE CAST: Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfield (Gwen Stacey), Oscar Isaac (Miguel O’Hara), Jake Johnson (Peter B.Parker) RUNNING TIME: 2 hours. 20 minutes DIRECTORS: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson Hands up, this wasn’t a film I was particularly excited about seeing. My son Alfie is a huge Marvel fan, and although I’ve enjoyed watching nearly all those cinematic universe blockbusters with him over the last few years, I really didn’t believe an animated/CGI film was my bag. …

Read More