Terri Nunn will take your breath away this summer as Berlin hits the road

If you love music, this is the summer for you. Among the many artists taking their talents on the road this season is . Terri and her band Berlin are joining 80s legends Howard Jones and Culture Club for The Letting It Go Show. The tour kicks off its 25-city run on Thursday, July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, with stops across North America in Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, Austin and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 20 in Concord, California at Concord Pavilion. Terri began her career as an actress, appearing on TV shows including…

