Texas bans ‘sexually explicit’ books in schools. Law ‘gets that trash out,’ Gov. Greg Abbott says

Published by

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Monday that prohibits “sexually explicit material” in public school libraries, but said more work is needed from lawmakers on education-related legislation. In the past couple years, debates have played out in Texas districts over whether certain books are appropriate for school libraries and the role parents should play in monitoring reading material. The new Texas law requires the Texas State Library and Archives Commissionto create mandatory standards for school libraries, that includes a ban on material that is “sexually explicit.” “…

Read More