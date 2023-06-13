Man accosts short-haired 9-year-old girl and accuses her of being ‘trans’ at track meet

Published by

Raw Story

Two Canadian moms say their 9-year-old daughter was competing in a shot-put final at a track and field event when the grandfather of one of the other participants started yelling at her, Castanet reported. “She went to step up to compete for the grade four shot-put final, and right before she went to throw, a grandfather of a student said, ‘Hey, this is supposed to be a girls’ event, and why are you letting boys compete.’ My daughter is cisgender, born female, uses she/her pronouns. She has a pixie haircut,” said mom Heidi Star. “He stopped the entire event. He also pointed at another girl who…

Read More