US Supreme Court bans the use of race in university admissions

Washington (AFP) – The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions, dealing a major blow to a decades-old practice that boosted educational opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities. “The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. The justices broke six to three along conservative-liberal lines in the decision, which came after years of conservative antipathy to “affirmative action” policies that have sought diversit…

