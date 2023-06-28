Lizzo broke down in tears over Beyonce tribute

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Lizzo broke down in tears after fellow pop star Beyonce paid tribute to her at a gig in Poland this week. The ‘Juice' star flew to Warsaw to catch the singer's show in the city on Tuesday (27.06.23) on the European leg of her ‘Renaissance World Tour' – and Lizzo cried on camera after seeing Beyonce read out her name as part of a tribute to iconic Black women in music during the track ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)'. She posted the clip online on her Instagram page and wrote: “In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to ‘Happy Face' by Destiny's Child and crying myself to sleep…

