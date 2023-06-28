Why is an unsolved, 43-year-old homophobic murder case making headlines in Italy?

On the evening of 31 October 1980, a Sicilian shepherd stumbled across two intertwined dead bodies under a lemon grove. The bodies belonged to Giorgio and Toni, two gay youths from the town of Giarre, who had gone missing weeks before. Victims of homophobia before and after their murder, the young men's deaths rocked the parochial heart of their town to its very core and shocked an Italy where anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes were still rife. But much like the tragic fate Giorgio and Toni faced, their murder case lay dormant for decades, without any true justice being served in both the courts of law and…

