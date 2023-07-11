Brennan Lee Mulligan talks Dungeons and Drag Queens

Published by

Socialite Life

You’ve seen drag queens face off in fashion challenges, comedy challenges and lip syncs for their lives, but have you seen them battle to rule the underworld? If the answer is “no”, head on over to Dropout to see four iconic and beloved queens from the Drag Race universe take on the world’s most popular RPG. On Dimension 20: Dungeons and Drag Queens, four questing queens embark on an otherworldly journey, descending into the depths of the underworld with sass, style, and sorcery that challenges everyone they encounter. Through fierce undead battles, fumbling encounters with mythical creatures,…

