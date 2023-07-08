‘I never saw a hint of that!’ Cary Grant’s daughter hits back at rumours he was secretly gay

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Cary Grant's daughter never saw a “hint” her Hollywood icon dad was secretly gay. ‘Beverly Hills, 90201' star Jennifer Grant, 57, has hit out after years of talk her big screen icon dad was in the closet, and in the wake of the 2016 documentary titled ‘Women he's Undressed' which detailed the rumours. She told The Guardian ahead of the release of the upcoming ITV series ‘Archie' on her father, which she is producing, that he was “not flirtatious with men”. Jennifer added: “If you're around your parents a lot, you see them in ways that almost no one else does. And I never saw a hint of that. “I…

