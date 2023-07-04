‘I’m not sure I would’ve done it!’ Kit Connor on coming out after facing pressure from social media

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Kit Connor “would have preferred” to come out in a different way. The 19-year-old actor revealed his bisexuality to the world towards the end of last year following intense speculation on social media and admitted that while he “does not regret” coming out, he is not sure he would have made the announcement at all had there not been the online pressure to do so. He told British Vogue: “I think there's almost a feeling that because I'd been in the industry for a little while, there was almost this understanding that it's like, ‘Oh, well, he can take it.' I think ‘forced' isn't the right word I …

Read More