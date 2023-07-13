Jeffrey Carlson, Known For ‘All My Children’ Role As A Transgender Woman, Dies At 48

Published by

Jeffrey Carlson, the actor from the soap opera All My Children, has died at the age of 48. He was known for playing one of the first transgender characters on a daytime television series. Actress Susan Hart shared the news in a Facebook post last week but a cause of death was not given. Time Out New York theater critic Adam Feldman wrote a statement on Twitter regarding Carlson’s death. Carlson first started out as a theater actor with Broadway roles in Taboo, Tartuffe and The Goat or Who Is Sylvia? He also starred in films like Hitch and The Killing Floor, but his most prominent role was in A…

