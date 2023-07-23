Matt Healy mocks Malaysia AGAIN after anti-gay officials banned his band over same-sex stage smooch

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Matt Healy has again mocked Malaysia's anti-gay officials after they banned his band from performing in their country. His The 1975 group was barred from gigging in the nation, where same-sex activity is illegal, after he protested the laws by kissing his male bassist Ross MacDonald, 34, on stage during their show on Friday (21.07.23) at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur. Matt, 34, joked on his Instagram Stories on Saturday (22.07.23) as news about the ban made global headlines: “Ok well why don't you try and not make out with Ross for 20 years. Not as easy as it looks.” The singer then …

Read More