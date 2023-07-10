Towleroad Gay News

‘You’re being homophobic!’ Drake defends painting his nails pink

BANG Showbiz English

Drake has defended painting his nails pink by claiming the world is “homophobic.” The 36-year-old rapper shared behind-the-scenes snaps from his ‘Her Loss' Tour in which he could be seen wearing earrings and sporting pink nails but hit back when fellow rapper and close friend made a comment about his look. Lil Yachty wrote: “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear!” Drake responded: “GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn't that long ago now that I think about it. Wait is…

