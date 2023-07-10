‘You’re being homophobic!’ Drake defends painting his nails pink

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Drake has defended painting his nails pink by claiming the world is “homophobic.” The 36-year-old rapper shared behind-the-scenes snaps from his ‘Her Loss' Tour in which he could be seen wearing earrings and sporting pink nails but hit back when fellow rapper and close friend Lil Yachty made a comment about his look. Lil Yachty wrote: “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear!” Drake responded: “GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn't that long ago now that I think about it. Wait is…

Read More