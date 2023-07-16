Walmart Makes a Key Move Toward Offering Inclusive Shopping

Published by

The Street

By Daniel Kline The word “inclusive” has become a loaded one, at least for some people on the right side of the political aisle. Chick-fil-A, for example, a company known for its owners' religious views and far-right beliefs when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues faced boycotts when it placed a job ad hiring a vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion. DON'T MISS: Chick-fil-A Is Latest Target of the Bud Light Boycott Movement Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, has also made inclusive a negative word as part of his so-called “war on woke.” T…

Read More