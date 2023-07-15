US Virgin Islands sues JPMorgan for $190M, alleges bank profited from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The U.S. Virgin Islands is seeking at least $190 million in damages from JPMorgan Chase in a lawsuit alleging the bank benefited financially from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking enterprise as well as neglected to report suspicious financial activity. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, the territory on Friday demanded that JPMorgan Chase shell out $150 million in civil penalties and $40 million in fees and revenues that Epstein generated for the bank while he was a client there. The Virgin Islands government further requested the bank implement an indepe…

