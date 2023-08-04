Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi Spotted In Rare Photo With Madonna

Published by

uInterview.com

Beyonce's six-year-old daughter Rumi made a rare appearance with Madonna backstage at the Renaissance World Tour. Madonna shared a photo of her three daughters, Stella, Estere and Mercy, and her posing alongside Beyonce and Rumi. Beyonce smiled in the photo while her long straight hair cascaded back. She was still in her stage makeup but wore a black floor-length robe. Rumi is Beyonce and Jay-Z's second child and twin to her brother Sir. Her older sister is 11-year-oldBlue Ivy, who previously joined her mother on stage during the tour. The twins were born in June 2017 and Rumi's name was ch…

Read More