Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Trump slams ‘woke’ US women’s soccer team after World Cup exit

Leave a Comment

687703 origin 1
Published by
AFP

Washington (AFP) – Former US president took a swipe at his own country's women's soccer team on Sunday evening after they crashed out of the World Cup on penalties to Sweden, declaring that “woke equals failure.” Despite sealing American glory at the previous two World Cups, the team have become a lightning rod for anger from the US political right, in part because of their advocacy for social justice. Many conservatives were particularly chagrined by players taking the knee during the national anthem, in protest at the country's record on racial equality. Their co-captain, Megan …

Read More

Related Posts