Carol Burnett says Bob Mackie designed 17,000 costumes for The Carol Burnett Show

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Bob Mackie designed 17,000 costumes for ‘The Carol Burnett Show'. The 90-year-old screen legend praised the designer for his hard work on her groundbreaking CBS sketch show as she discussed the team she had working on her iconic comedy series. Speaking to Meg Ryan for Interview magazine in a conversation recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Carol revealed: “We had about nine writers, three women. And then we had special material writers who would do the music. And then we had a choreographer, 12 dancers, and two guest stars a week. And Bob Mackie designed 65 to 70 costumes a week.” Meg replie…

Read More