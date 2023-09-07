Coming out as gay changed my life, says Sir Ian McKellen

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Sir Ian McKellen's life changed “overnight” after he came out as gay. The 84-year-old actor came out as gay in 1988 and he admits that it was a life-changing moment for him. He told Variety: “Almost overnight everything in my life changed for the better – my relationships with people and my whole attitude toward acting changed.” Ian admits that coming out actually had a huge impact on his acting work. The ‘Lord of the Rings' star explained: “The kind of acting that I had been good at was all about disguise – adopting funny voices and odd walks. “It was about lying to the world. I was no longer…

Read More