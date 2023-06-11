Lil Nas X loves a Euphoria-inspired beauty look

Lil Nas X loves a ‘Euphoria’ beauty look.

The ‘Montero’ hitmaker admitted he isn’t a “big makeup girl” but enjoys taking inspiration from the HBO teen drama – which stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow when it comes – to get a “glossy finish”.

The 24-year-old rapper told Allure magazine: “I’m not a super huge makeup girl, but I like to put some shine or glitter around my eyes. I can’t think of a specific product right now, but that’s my go-to. It’s more of a smear with the finger, like a ‘Euphoria’ vibe. [I like] a glossy finish over the face, accentuating the lips.”

Lil Nas – whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill -revealed that his “favourite feature” is his pout so loves to sport the YSL Beauty Candy Glaze Gloss.

He said: “My favorite feature of my face is probably definitely my lips. They were the parts of my face that I hated the most growing up. And as I grew up into my teen years, I learned more and more to love them and how great it is to have them. I like to keep a shine on my lips. I like to keep them moisturized. Lately, I’ve been trying out the [YSL Beauty] Candy Glaze Lip Gloss.”

The Grammy Award winner spilled about he felt “at the absolute peak” of his confidence at the moment.

He said: “Absolutely. For one, I feel like I am at the absolute peak of my self love right now, in terms of loving how I am, accepting how I look, and also just seeing the beauty in myself. Growing up, I didn’t see many people like me being considered beautiful or handsome and whatnot, and able to be in certain spaces and places that I am now. I feel like being here has changed that for me. And hopefully, it’s changing it for a lot of young people that are watching me.”