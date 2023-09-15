Lourdes Leon, Daughter Of Madonna, Shocks With See-Through String Dress At Victoria’s Secret Show

Published by

uInterview.com

Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, showed off her physique at the launch of Victoria's Secret The Tour in New York City. The 26-year-old wore a sparkly see-through string dress with a black thong underneath. The gems encrusting the outfit were highlighted by her silver chain and diamond rings. Leon completed the look with a pair of platform black high heels. In a recent interview with The Face, Leon opened up about her childhood as the daughter of one of the most famous singers in the world. “I feel like I would have gotten spanked if I wasn't well-behaved. Manners were very important to my fam…

Read More