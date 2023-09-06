Porn icon Jenna Jameson opens up about married life: ‘I needed someone who could handle me!’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Jenna Jameson needed to marry someone who could “handle” her. The 49-year-old former porn star tied the knot with Jessi Lawless, 40, earlier this year and described her wife as a “really special girl” and “loves” married life with someone who has her “own fire”. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight': “I love married life. She's a really special girl to be able to be my wife. I'm a very strong-willed person… I'm pretty wild, so I needed somebody that had her own fire and could handle me. I'm not easy. [But] she is a strong woman and she has her own life. So we're just a good partnership, you know?…

