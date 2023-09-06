Carl Nassib, NFL’s First Openly Gay Active Player, Announces Retirement

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Wilton Jackson Free agent defensive end Carl Nassib announced his NFL retirement on Wednesday morning after seven seasons. Nassib, who played for the Browns, Buccaneers twice and the Raiders, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram post, saying that he could “hang up his helmet for the last time” knowing that he gave the sport everything he had. “This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Nassib wrote. … Growing up I loved how fun football was. I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. …I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet…

