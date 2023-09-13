Renee Rapp feels ‘responsibility’ as a queer celebrity

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Renee Rapp feels she has a “responsibility” as a queer celebrity. The 23-year-old actress came out as bisexual nine years ago and her most well-known on-screen character Leighton Murray, from ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls', is a closeted lesbian. She told The Independent: “There's an inherent responsibility. If you're somebody who has any sort of visibility as a queer person, right? “You don't want to be spewing b*******. You want to be careful and respectful and inclusive and really honest. I was freaked out when it started becoming this public thing. “Also, I was making it a public thing. …

Read More