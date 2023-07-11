Renée Rapp’s ‘legal fight’! Singer reportedly calls in heavyweight Hollywood lawyer to get her off ‘The Sex Lives of College GIrls’

Published by

Renée Rapp has reportedly hired a leading Hollywood lawyer to get her off Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max show ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’. The 23-year-old singer and actress is set to take the lead in Tina Fey’s big-screen version of ‘Mean Girls’ the musical is said to have recruited attorney Bryan Freedman so she can leave her role as openly gay student Leighton Murray on Mindy’s hit series after she announced a music tour without getting permission from her show boss. A source told Page Six: “Both sides have been working to resolve things. There are a lot of egos at play.” An insider also added…

