Billie Joe Armstrong ‘proud’ to be bisexual icon

Billie Joe Armstrong thinks it is “cool” to be a “bisexual icon”. The Green Day frontman – who revealed in a 1995 interview that he was attracted to both men and women – is proud that people look up to him as a role model. He told People magazine: “I like it. I think it’s cool that someone calls me a bisexual icon. I’ve seen that before. I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ ” The 54-year-old rocker – who has sons Joey, 28, and Jajob, 25, with wife of 29 years Adrienne – thinks the younger generation are “more brave” when it comes to speaking about their sexuality these days because he thinks people are more will…

