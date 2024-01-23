Meet Instagram Hottie Amini Fonua

Published by

Socialite Life

It has been challenging, but we've spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week's Instahottie — Amini Fonua. When swimmer Amini Fonua competed for Tonga at the 2016 Summer Olympics, he was one of only 56 openly LGBTQ Olympians at the event, according to OutSports. He is the owner of the Fonua Swim Company located in New York City where they help high school swimmers get noticed by NCAA collegiate recruiters, he is extremely detail-orientated when it comes to helping swimmers take their sport to the next level. As of December, Amini was back in Auckland City, New …

