Jennifer Coolidge thanks ‘evil gays’ for latest Emmy Award win

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Jennifer Coolidge thanked the “evil gays” for her latest Emmy Award win. The 62-year-old actress took home the gong for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the hit HBO series ‘White Lotus' for the second time at the annual awards ceremony on Monday (15.01.24) and made sure to thank the two homosexual characters who had ultimately led to her alter-ego's demise. During her acceptance speech, she said: “Thank you. I have to put this down. I still don't have the strength. I got the hook last year, I talked so much. I'm gonna be so fast. Mike White, tha…

Read More