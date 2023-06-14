‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Says Prequel Starring Jennifer Coolidge Is Possible

Published by

uInterview.com

Jennifer Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuoid, on White Lotus, may get her own prequel. Mike White, the creator of White Lotus, is open to the idea of making a series focused on McQuoid’s backstory. He would want Coolidge to play the character as 20 years younger. He also believes that Coolidge would be open to the idea. White told Deadline at the Vivid Sydney Festival that he “absolutely think[s] that’s possible.” White is currently working on season three of the show which will take place in Thailand. Coolidge will not be in this season of the show due to her character’s death at the end of…

Read More