Florida Monuments, Flags Bills Could Be Dead

Tampa Free Press

Controversial bills aimed at preventing local governments from removing historical monuments and restricting the types of flags flown at schools and other public buildings appear to be dead in the Florida Senate. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said she doesn't expect the Senate to move forward on the monuments bill and that the flags bill is stuck in a committee that will not meet again. The monuments bill (SB 1122) seeks to prevent removal or destruction of historical monuments from public property and has been controversial because of debate about whether it is designed to pr…

