HKFP Lens: Investigating attitudes towards Hong Kong’s sexual minorities

“Playing it Straight”, an exhibition presented by Hong Kong Arts Collective, features works by Shawn P Griffin and Leslie Montgomery focusing on society's attitude to sexual minorities in Hong Kong. The exhibition, which runs until February 24th, showcases the lives of different sexualities including self-identified heterosexual, homosexual and bisexual people. By switching the roles of sexual majorities and minorities, the exhibition incites reflections on the audience's own attitudes and perceptions of relationships in modern society. The “Playing it Straight” exhibition runs from 12noon to …

