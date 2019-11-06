Shocking Video Shows Pro-Beijing Lawmaker in Hong Kong Stabbed by Man Disguised as Supporter

A pro-Beijing lawmaker in Hong Kong was stabbed by a man offering him flowers in the guise of a supporter. A shocking viral video shows Junius Ho, the lawmaker, distracted by the flowers before the assailant reaches into his bag allegedly for a mobile phone, pulls out a knife, and stabs Ho. Ho, who was campaigning in Hong Kong’s elections, survived his injuries.

Ho is loathed by pro-democracy protesters.

The BBC reports: “The stabbing is the latest in a series of attacks on people on either side of the Hong Kong protests. In July, pro-democracy protesters accused Mr Ho of helping to organise attacks on civilians in Yuen Long station. Dozens of masked men dressed in white shirts – suspected to be triad gangsters – assaulted pro-democracy protesters and passers-by. Afterwards, Mr Ho reportedly said the attackers were “defending their home and people”, but denied any involvement. He was also seen shaking hands with the attackers and giving them the thumbs-up.”