Buttigieg smacks down GOP attorney general who said lead pipe poisoning is ‘speculative’

Published by
Raw Story

Kansas Attorney General , a Republican, took to X on Friday and raised eyebrows with an impassioned attack on federal programs to remove lead pipes. “Biden wants to replace lead pipes,” wrote Kobach, referencing a line from President 's Address. “He failed to mention that the unfunded mandate sets an almost impossible timeline, will cost billions, infringe on the rights of the States and their residents — all for benefits that may be entirely speculative.” Lead is a powerful neurotoxin that for much of the 20th century was used extensively in plumbing, ga…

