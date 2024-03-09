Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

‘Modern day Hitler’: Experts sound alarm over Trump heaping praise on ‘autocrat’ Orbán

Leave a Comment

Published by
AlterNet

This weekend, while President Biden championed the merits of during various campaign stops in swing states, former President hosted far-right Hungarian autocratic president Viktor Orbán at and even took him to a concert. Trump's friendliness with the Hungarian prime minister is likely due to the fact that Orbán's central guiding philosophy and preferred method of governing are similar to Trump's, and could provide insight as to what a second Trump presidency would look like. Like Trump, Orbán is hostile toward immigrants, and notably built a massive border fen…

Read More

Related Posts