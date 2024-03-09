Key West Keeps Inspiring Art and Artists With Its Literary Legacies, Culture Crossings, Local Support, and Queer Influences

Tennessee Williams And Key Wests' Literary Legacy

The art history of Key West comes from all sides. It's claim as an important gay influence cites back to visits by Tennessee Williams who is said to have finished writing A Streetcar Named Desire at Key West's La Concha Hotel. (While that paints a picture, it turns out to not be original, or more accurately is part of a collection owned with Key West's kissing cousin, the town or Provincetown in Mass which claims the same legacy, down to knowing where this great inspiration of Streetcar was finished, Captain Jack's Pier, of course.).

Other works, The Glass Menagerie, Summer and Smoke, and parts of The Night of the Iguana and Suddenly Last Summer, are co-claimed to differing degrees. Ultimately the fact of The Tennessee Williams Museum is in Key West throws geographical claims to the Keys, though Provincetown's annual Tennessee Williams Festival nourishes the legacy with a festival that contributes to the relevance and modern evolution of his work. (Visit both to honor this legacy, not just for his beloved work, but for his reputation for great success with, uh, romantic partnering… equally revered in the north and south, with the ability pay homage to this legacy in both.)

Shopping at Gallery On Greene (and above)



While not for everyone, but checking all the “daddy boxes ” for others in LGBTQ communities, Ernest Hemingway‘s legacy also weaves through Key West. This unexpected Venn diagram of literary Key West be bedfellows also includes Judy Blume, a long-time resident, vocal protector of young peopl eis a best-selling, and often banned, young-adults author who explores themes of self-acceptance and self-expression in her widely read novels.

Just more of Key West life supporting, celebrating individuality, inspiration and freedom, a legacy across sectors and history of Key Wes and still to this day.

Art Around Town

Key West, a locale synonymous with inspiration, not only caters to the whims of art enthusiasts but serves as a sanctuary for artists whose works are as diverse and captivating as the island itself.

At the forefront, Gallery On Greene continues to stand out with its exceptional Cuban art collection, highlighting profound connections between Key West and Cuban culture. Under the stewardship of Nance Frank, contemporary and historic works blend into a cornerstone of the island's artistic community.

The Gingerbread Gallery, known as the oldest gallery in Key West, offers visitors a glimpse into the island's natural surroundings. The works here pay homage to the ethnic and racial diversity of Key West, capturing the essence of its vibrant neighborhoods with visual narratives.

Shade Ceramics

Delving deeper into the island's art scene, the Harrison Gallery stands as a beacon of creativity and craftsmanship. Owned and operated by Helen Harrison, this gallery not only tells the unique story of an artistic journey by sea from Costa Rica to Key West but also showcases masterful wood sculptures and artworks that are deeply influenced by the island's maritime heritage.

Lastly, Shade Ceramics and its owner, Mark Klammer, offer a distinctive take on the artistic landscape of Key West with a focus on pottery that captures the warmth and breeziness of ocean life. This gallery, along with others on White Street, anchors a quieter enclave where the arts flourish with the laid-back lifestyle of the island.

The workshop @ Harrison Gallery

The Studios of Key West

Key West's commitment to the visual arts is further exemplified by The Studios of Key West, a hub for artists and art lovers alike. This center offers workshops, exhibitions, and studios, fostering a community and is also home to Books & Books the not for profit book shop founded by Judy Blume and her husband George Cooper, who previously founded the Tropic Cinema, the Key West independent theater that “opened its doors in 2004 to welcome the circus that is Key West. We had one simple idea: to bring quality movies to people who longed for something more than Hollywood blockbusters.”

Studios Key West.

Express Yourself

In Key West, everyone's an artist, they say. It's not a punchline to some joke told by one of the washashore hosts or comedy circuit performers at Comedy Key West. In Key West it's an expectation that many locals grow into as they stay on. Somehow it's not enough to captain a boat, write up the news or toil daily in hospitality. While interviewing subjects for our podcast (see below) almost every subject spoke of creative side projects, telling hosts they also “work in mixed media”, are finishing work on a one-man show, or have found enough support to share a poetry practice. Might work for you too. Bring your creativity and supplies…

Gay Key West Uncovered is a six-part miniseries podcast that turns to the locals of Key West to help tell their story, including drag queens, creative digital nomads, a super fierce lesbian boat captain, naked pool boys, business owners and even the mayor. We were feeling all respectable and creative this time ‘round, but next time be prepared to dive into different waters, clothed or not. For now… listen to the local artists, gallerists and funny people, including comedian host Bobby Hankinson, give a quick tour of Key West's art scene in their own words:

