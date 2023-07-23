Christopher Nolan wanted to make Oppenheimer when he was a teenager

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Christopher Nolan has wanted to make ‘Oppenheimer’ since he was a teenager. The 52-year-old director is at the helm of the nuclear biopic that stars Cillian Murphy as the man responsible for the research and design of an atomic bomb during World War II and explained that the life of the historic scientist had been “on his radar” for decades before eventually bringing it to the big screen. He told The Bulletin: “It’s something that’s been on my radar for a number of years. I was a teenager in the ‘80s, the early ‘80s in England. It was the peak of CND, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Gree…

Read More