Robbie Williams worried he was ‘ugly’ when people stopped asking about his sexuality

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Robbie Williams worried he was “ugly” when people stopped questioning his sexuality. The ‘Angels' hitmaker – who has four children with wife Ayda Field – reflected on how the “top search” for his name was people asking if he was gay, but now that “no one seems to mention it”, he was left wondering if it was because men had stopped finding him attractive. Robbie shared a self-portrait on Instagram, in which he had coloured himself in rainbow stripes, and it bore the words: “For the longest time the top internet search for me was ‘Is Robbie Williams Gay?' No one seems to mention it these days. S…

Read More