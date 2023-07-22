‘I’m teetering on anxiety and darkness’: Robbie Williams shares mental health struggles

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Robbie Williams is still “teetering on anxiety and darkness”. Although the 49-year-old singer / songwriter loves his life with wife Ayda Field and their four children, he admitted that he still has difficult days with his mental health and needs to ensure he is looks after himself. According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: “I've got my 50th coming up. Maybe there is a different way to be and do things. “That gives me an idea for a TV show … ‘Robbie Williams Does Things Differently' and I just give those things a go. I am constantly teetering on anxiety and darkness. “It doesn't…

