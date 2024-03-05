Towleroad Gay News

These are the world’s most queer-friendly travel destinations in 2024

Published by
DPA International

When planning a holiday, members of the LGBT+ community are often forced to consider whether they will feel safe at their chosen destination. The International Gay Guide has been working to make that decision a little easier, putting out a ranking every year to update travellers on the LGBT+ situation in more than 200 nations worldwide. This year, according to the Spartacus Gay Travel Index, the most LGBT+-friendly countries are , , , Portugal and Spain. 2024 marks the first time that the top spot is occupied by five nations simultaneously, Spartacus Internation…

