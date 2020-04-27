New Zealand PM Says Coronavirus is ‘Currently’ Eliminated, Prepares to Ease Some of Toughest Restrictions in World

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country is ready to ease some of the strict restrictions it has placed on its populace after days of reporting single-digit cases.

Said Ardern: “There is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand. We have won that battle. But we must remain vigilant if we are to keep it that way. … We are opening up the economy, but we’re not opening up people’s social lives.”

The BBC reports: “New Zealand’s Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the low number of new cases in recent days ‘does give us confidence that we have achieved our goal of elimination’. He warned that “elimination” did not mean there would be no new cases, ‘but it does mean we know where our cases are coming from’.”

The Daily Beast adds: ” From Tuesday, some nonessential business, health-care, and education activity will be able to resume, although most people will still be required to remain at home at all times and avoid all social interactions. … The country brought in some of the toughest restrictions in the world on travel and activity, closing its borders, enforcing quarantine of all arrivals, and closing beaches, waterfronts, playgrounds, bars, restaurants, offices, and schools. New Zealand has reported fewer than 1,500 confirmed or probable cases of the virus and 19 deaths.”

The BBC adds: “Ms Ardern said modelling indicated New Zealand could have had more than 1,000 cases a day if it had not brought in the lockdown so early. “