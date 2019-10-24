Gay Morning Show Host Outed by Colleague, Live On-Air

Ryan Bridge, a morning show host on New Zealand’s The AM Show, did not intend to come out as gay on Thursday, but his colleague Mark Richardson went ahead and did it for him.

As the hosts were discussing collector’s items, Bridge was asked if he collected anything, at which point Richardson quipped, “ex-boyfriends?”

Bridge stammered for a moment, clearly unsure of how to respond to the remark, before saying, “Yes, it’s true, I’m gay. There we go, it’s out there.”

Replied Bridge: ” If you caught what was said before, it’s not something I’ve tried to hide, it’s something all my friends and family have known about for a very long time. The reason I haven’t chosen to share it with you at home, with listeners on my radio show is just that, I don’t know, it’s not that interesting really, is it? It’s just my private business and my life and not something I have necessarily tried to hide but it’s just not something that I’ve bothered or cared to share with the world, with you at home, but it’s out there, so that is that. Thank you very much to the people who have been getting in touch in the last few minutes. It’s quite heartening. I wanted to say that Mark didn’t do this on purpose. It wasn’t like he was being mean, or he was trying to get me to say something I didn’t want to say. it was an innocent, honest mistake.”

Richardson apologized: “In three years of doing this job, this is as bad as I’ve ever felt. I say a lot of stuff on this show, and I mean it, and some of it walks the line. I just want to say I’m sorry. It’s because obviously I love you so much as a person. Just me being a smartass and trying to poke fun at you for a comedic moment on the show has led to this, and I’m dreadfully sorry.”