New Zealand Parliament Speaker Babysits Gay Lawmaker’s Baby in Viral Photos

New Zealand’s parliament welcomed a gay lawmaker’s baby after he returned from paternity leave to attend his first debate. Photos of father Tamati Coffey and Speaker Trevor Mallard holding the baby, Tutanekai Smith-Coffey, who was conceived via surrogate, went viral on social media after lawmakers began tweeting them.

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

Lovely to have a baby in the House, and what a beautiful one @tamaticoffey pic.twitter.com/EP6iP9eQES August 21, 2019

Who needs to see this today? Every single last one of us, that’s who. Here’s a brand new papa holding his new born in our House of Representatives right now 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/NU00SHfKFT — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) August 21, 2019

Tweeted Speaker Trevor Mallard: “Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family.”

Said Coffey: “Babies have a way of calming down the intense environment of Parliament and I think we need more of them around to remind us of the real reason we are all here.”