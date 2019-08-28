New Zealand Parliament Speaker Babysits Gay Lawmaker’s Baby in Viral Photos

New Zealand’s parliament welcomed a gay lawmaker’s baby after he returned from paternity leave to attend his first debate. Photos of father Tamati Coffey and Speaker Trevor Mallard holding the baby, Tutanekai Smith-Coffey, who was conceived via surrogate, went viral on social media after lawmakers began tweeting them.
Tweeted Speaker Trevor Mallard: “Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family.”
Said Coffey: “Babies have a way of calming down the intense environment of Parliament and I think we need more of them around to remind us of the real reason we are all here.”