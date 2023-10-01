Billy Porter has ‘survivor’s guilt’ over living with HIV

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Billy Porter has “survivor's guilt” for leading a full life with HIV. The 53-year-old singer and actor was diagnosed with the disease in 2007 and he always feels grateful so many medical advances have been made in treating the condition for his generation when so many before him lost their lives to AIDS. Speaking to Gay Times, Porter said: “I've had survivor's guilt. I've been HIV positive since 2007 and it f***** me up for a minute. “It's not lost on me that I am part of the generation that has kicked the door down, and I get to walk through that door – that doesn't happen often.” Initially, …

