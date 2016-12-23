Towleroad

In 3 Minutes, Kodak Captures the Ache of Gay Love, Dread of Coming Out, Joy of Being Accepted: WATCH

by Andy Towle
December 23, 2016 | 10:15am

 

kodak

A stunning short film by Terry Rayment, presented by Kodak, and shot by cinematographer Kate Arizmendi, shows a teen’s journey after he is discovered by his sister kissing a boy in his bedroom.

And yes, it has a happy ending.

Watch:

 

