Arnold Schwarzenegger Claps Back at Donald Trump After ‘Apprentice’ Ratings Jab

President-elect Donald Trump, the most insecure man in the world, felt the need to diss Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger this morning on Twitter over the former California governor’s ratings on the show, in order to boost his fragile ego.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Schwarzenegger came back with an appropriate response: “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”