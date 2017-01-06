Towleroad

Arnold Schwarzenegger Claps Back at Donald Trump After ‘Apprentice’ Ratings Jab

by Andy Towle
January 6, 2017 | 2:23pm

President-elect Donald Trump, the most insecure man in the world, felt the need to diss Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger this morning on Twitter over the former California governor’s ratings on the show, in order to boost his fragile ego.

Schwarzenegger came back with an appropriate response: “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

