Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Defends Order, Accuses John McCain and Lindsey Graham of ‘Looking to Start World War III’

Former Breitbart Chief Steve Bannon Added to Trump’s National Security Council

by Andy Towle
January 29, 2017 | 4:40pm

Steve Bannon

Racist, homophobic, misogynist, anti-Semite, admitted white nationalist Steve Bannon has been added to Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

RELATED: Donald Trump’s Unconstitutional, Unconscionable, Immoral Executive Order

Writes Politico:

The council is being overhauled so that the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will play more limited roles in its principals meetings. Instead, Bannon, the former executive of conservative news outlet Breitbart, will gain greater access and presumably have greater influence on matters of national security.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Spicer said the White House was “instilling reforms to make sure that we streamline the process for the president to make decisions on key, important intelligence matters.”

Watch:

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice had a comment:

And this:

Bannon last week made headlines when he ordered the media to shut its mouth and labeled it the “opposition party.”

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile,” Bannon said, in an interview. “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

You Might Also Like