Former Breitbart Chief Steve Bannon Added to Trump’s National Security Council

UK Parliament to Debate Keeping Trump Out of the UK as Petition Flies Through 700K+ Signatures

Racist, homophobic, misogynist, anti-Semite, admitted white nationalist Steve Bannon has been added to Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

Writes Politico:

The council is being overhauled so that the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will play more limited roles in its principals meetings. Instead, Bannon, the former executive of conservative news outlet Breitbart, will gain greater access and presumably have greater influence on matters of national security.

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Spicer said the White House was “instilling reforms to make sure that we streamline the process for the president to make decisions on key, important intelligence matters.”

Watch:

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice had a comment:

This is stone cold crazy. After a week of crazy. Who needs military advice or intell to make policy on ISIL, Syria, Afghanistan, DPRK? https://t.co/Mmyc139w3M — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 29, 2017

And this:

#Trump just removed #America's highest-ranking officer General Joseph Dunford from the #NationalSecurityCouncil to make place for this dude: pic.twitter.com/yJ9zltzG2M — Thomas C. Theiner (@noclador) January 29, 2017

Bannon last week made headlines when he ordered the media to shut its mouth and labeled it the “opposition party.”

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile,” Bannon said, in an interview. “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”