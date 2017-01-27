This New EDM Track from Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean Might Be Imminent: LISTEN

EDM hitmaker Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were hanging out together last June sparking rumors of a collaboration and Harris just shared what might be the fruit of that collaboration on a driving video posted to his Snapchat account.
Calvin Harris showing a sneak peek of brand new song with Frank Ocean. pic.twitter.com/3OSf0epCRA
— Frank Ocean (@IBoysDontCryCo) January 26, 2017
Are you ready for a new sound from Frank Ocean?