This New EDM Track from Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean Might Be Imminent: LISTEN

by Andy Towle
January 27, 2017 | 9:53am

EDM hitmaker Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were hanging out together last June sparking rumors of a collaboration and Harris just shared what might be the fruit of that collaboration on a driving video posted to his Snapchat account.

Are you ready for a new sound from Frank Ocean?

