Towleroad

BREAKING: Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Refugee Ban After Challenge from ACLU

Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Refugee Ban After Challenge from ACLU

by Andy Towle
January 28, 2017 | 9:00pm

refugees trump

A federal court has stayed Donald Trump’s executive order barring citizens from 7 countries from entering the United States for those in transit or being held at airports. The orders resulted in dozens of detentions at airports of nationals from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

The ACLU had filed a habeas corpus petition in federal court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, two Iraqi citizens who were detained at JFK airport in New York City earlier today.

The judge’s order does not apply to future arrivals.

Courtesy of Equality Case Files

Developing…

Posted January 28, 2017 at 9:00pm ETC by Andy Towle
in aclu, Donald Trump

You Might Also Like